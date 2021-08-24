City-wide cooling centers open in Charleston due to extreme heat

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the United Way of West Virginia, four cooling centers will be open through Friday due to the extreme heat in our region.

Below are the locations of these cooling centers:

Roosevelt Neighborhood Center—502 Ruffner Avenue, Charleston, WV 25311—Open 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center—314 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301—Open 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.

North Charleston Community Center—2009 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387—Open 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.

Kanawha City Community Center—3511 Venable Avenue, Charleston, WV 25304—Open 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.

These cooling centers will offer air-conditioned shelter and cold water. The community is always encouraged to dial 211 whenever they need help. A United Way resource navigator can help connect you with food pantries, health care services, utility and eviction prevention assistance and more.