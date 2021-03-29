Citywide street sweeping begins next week in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will begin the 2021 citywide street sweeping season Monday, April 5.

This cleaning is part of an effort to minimize storm water’s impact on Huntington’s roadways and prevent pollution.

City of Huntington officials say residents should keep an eye out for new signage around the city for cleaning notices.

Large yellow signs will be placed along the street sweeping routes on Fridays to inform residents that street sweeping is scheduled to occur in their area for the following week. On the day before street sweeping begins, signs will be replaced with “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs. The signs are in effect between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

City officials say the Huntington Police Department will patrol and issue citations to vehicles parked in the sweeping zone during the scheduled hours.

Only curbed streets will be swept, and residents are prohibited from placing grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs in the street. Street sweepers will not remove these items.

Routes to be cleaned in Huntington, WV(Courtesy: City of Huntington)

