Civil War Trails program helps bring tourism to West Virginia

Their guest-focused approach allows them to interpret—not commemorate or memorialize—the events, people, and places of the most pivotal time in our nation’s history. There’s always something new to see and do along the Trail, especially as the program continues to grow.

Part of Civil War Trails is to bring economic growth to the state and draw people in from all over the world to the mountain state, and surrounding states.

The civil war sites are all across our state, and the surrounding states, and you know, that is an important part of our states history, our states story, and its something that still today people are coming and touring our state to see those important sites.” Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Commissioner

