CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A putative class action lawsuit has been filed against Suddenlink and their parent company, Altice USA, that alleges they used unsafe and outdated equipment.

A press release says that Charles R. “Rusty” Webb of the Webb Law Centre, PLLC, filed a lawsuit against Altice USA and three businesses operating as Suddenlink in West Virginia. The three include Cebridge Acquisition, LCC, Cequel III Communications I, LLC, and Cequel III Communications II, LLC.

Edens v. Cebridge Acquistiion, LLC, et al. is looking to seek damages for a variety of reasons, including Negligence, Gross Negligence, Reckless and Willful Conduct, Unjust Enrichment/Quasi Contract, the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act, Fraud, Negligent Misrepresentation and Breach of Contract.

The press release says that it is looking to improve phone, video and internet services in West Virginia.

The lawsuit, which expanded on the PSC’s fine of more than $2.2 million for quality of service complaints, says Altice changed Suddenlink’s “focus on service” to “aggressive cost-cutting and profits.”

The press release says that Altice’s CEO “bragged” about Suddelink’s profit margins and how they were the highest in the U.S. cable industry.

The lawsuit is looking to stop using “unsafe” equipment, which they allege would make Suddenlink make “needed improvements.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Suddenlink, “imposes an unconscionable adhesion contract on Suddenlink customers that is unenforceable under West Virginia law.”