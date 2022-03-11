CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill to help protect special needs children in the classroom is nearing passage.

The West Virginia State Senate still needs to concur on SB261. The bill that the governor is expected to sign would allow school administrators to review surveillance video from special needs classrooms at any time.

Right now, it can only be viewed when abuse is suspected.

Craig and Beth Bowden have been at the Capitol lobbying for the passage of this bill. Their son’s former teacher is charged with abusing him.

“It’s very humbling that we were able to get something accomplished with this, ” said Craig Bowden. “It’s a very difficult process. It takes a lot of energy. I’m exhausted, but it’s very satisfying our legislators have heard us and decided to do something about it, something meaningful.”

The bill also extends the amount of time that the footage is saved.

Bowden says he’s also keeping an eye on another bill he’s backing, which would make abuse of a special needs student an automatic felony.