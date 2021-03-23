Clay Center adds eye-catching piece of art as events begin to kick off in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Clay Center began installing its newest piece of art on Tuesday as events begin kicking off again in the Capital City.

The sculpture will be a part of the new “sculpture garden” initiative that developed in 2018.

Although the idea developed before the pandemic, the garden comes as a way to bridge the gap until more indoor events are able to take place.

“It really is going to be a space for the community and a space for the public. It will be a wonderful place to have your lunch in the afternoon and to pop by, enjoy some artwork, and have a great time while you’re doing it,” said Morgan Robinson, vice president of marketing and sales at the Clay Center.

The sculpture itself is expected to be finished by Wednesday. Then, the “reflective pond” – which will include some additional glass tiles to the garden – will begin installation next week.

Once the garden is finished, people will be able to view the entire sculpture by entering the Clay Center.