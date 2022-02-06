Clay Center Carnaval blossoms new theme: Avant Garden

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For a decade, Charleston’s annual gala, Carnaval, has been wowing guests who walk through the doors of the Clay Center.

Known for its lavish décor, those behind the scenes spend countless hours transforming the many rooms of the Clay Center, bringing the party’s themes to life.

“We always like to give a theme that kind of ties into maybe a new project or new part of the center, that way people can really highlight that and understand what is always new at the Clay Center,” said Rachel Coffman, Co-chair of Carnaval.

The theme this year is Avant Garden.

“We chose that because it ties in with the Clay Center’s new feature that is, the sculpture garden,” said Coffman.

And our 13 News team is proudly representing our station as a sponsor of this event.

“This is a charitable event for the Clay Center and what the donations, and sponsorships, and profits go to is to really support the programs that the clay center puts out for STEM education,” said Coffman.

This highly-anticipated event is indeed a party with a purpose, organizers say their main goal is supporting the arts and STEM for years to come.