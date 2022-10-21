“Carnaval Atlantis” has been announced to be the 2023 theme for the Clay Center’s Carnaval. (Photo Courtesy: Clay Center)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Carnaval Atlantis” has been announced to be the 2023 theme for the Clay Center’s Carnaval.

The Clay Center says Carnaval is in support of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education. There will be dancing, food, cocktails and an auction.

Bradley Harris, Carnaval Co-Chair, says, “I can’t wait to sea everyone (pun intended) decked out in their outfits and costumes.”

Co-Chair and Communications Director for Kanawha County School, Briana Warner, says, “Our students learn so much in the classroom and I want the Clay Center to be able to continue to offer extra levels of STEAM enrichment to all.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 12th annual Carnaval will take place on Jan. 28, 2023. To buy tickets, click here.