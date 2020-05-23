Clay Center to begin offering summer camps, adult and teen programs

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Clay Center will begin welcoming guests back to the Clay Center soon, according to Clay Center officials.

Beginning June 15, the Center will offer summer camp programming to budding explorers, artists, engineers and scientists.

Camps will be offered with limited capacity and held in self-contained classrooms with physical distancing protocols in place. Students will have the ability to experience the traditional aspects of summer camp programs centered around themes like chemistry, art and science discoveries, 3D printing, art exploration, robotics and more.

Adult and teen focused programming will also begin in the Juliet Art Museum led by Center staff and locally based artists. These courses and exhibit tours will follow the same procedures of limited capacity and physical distancing.

As these decisions are made and plans developed, additional details regarding camps, workshops, and programming will be made available soon. This information, including online registration, will be available via the Clay Center website at www.theclaycenter.org, and on official Clay Center social media sites.

In accordance with the Governor’s guidelines for re-opening museums, public access to the Avampato Discovery Museum is not available until these restrictions are lifted. Similarly, performances and large gatherings will not be offered at the Center until cleared by public officials. Clay Center staff are continuously working with artists to reschedule performances.

“As you can imagine, I am just as anxious as you to open the curtains in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall; however, we know that a brief intermission is what is in the best interests of our patrons, staff and performers. We will continue to follow local and state government guidelines and the advice of experts and will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so,” Clay Center President & CEO Al Najjar said in a statement sent to 13 News.

At this time, public access to the Discovery and Art Museum is being evaluated. The Center’s management is working diligently to adhere to the guidelines set forth by state government and health authorities including limiting gatherings to no more than 25, no access to touch displays, no congregated/play areas, etc. It is the hope, that with new measures in place, the Clay Center will be able to open to the public in early summer. However, Center staff look forward to welcoming patrons back a little earlier in several ways:

“Through every development of the COVID-19 crisis, the safety and health of our patrons and employees has been our first priority,” said Najjar. “As we begin the process of re-opening the Center, it remains at the forefront of our decision making.”

