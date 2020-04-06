Clay Center to begin virtual learning ‘Clay Dates’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences says it will be offering virtual learning videos with accompanying activities beginning Tuesday, April 7. The videos will be released weekdays at 11:00 a.m. through the Clay Center’s official social media channels and YouTube page.

Daily activities titled “Clay Dates” will include educational content such as science demonstrations, at-home art projects, storytime, full-length planetarium films, and more, according to the Clay Center.

The series kicks off with a science demonstration focused on observation and experimentation using the hands-on activities “Genie in a Bottle” and “Elephant Toothpaste.” Each week will feature highlights like “Out of this World Wednesday” exploring the far reaches of the solar system with full-length planetarium films like Unseen Universe, Tiny Tales Story Time on Thursdays and at-home art projects every Friday the Clay Center says.

“Throughout these incredibly challenging times, the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences continues to fulfill our mission to inspire creativity, learning and wonder through experiences in the arts and sciences for all people of West Virginia and the region,” The Clay Center says. “Let the Clay Center be a source of fun and education for your family while you’re learning from home!”

In addition to Clay Center produced content, the center says it is also part of a group of performing arts centers partnering with strings duo, Black Violin, to provide digital masterclasses for students every Tuesday and Friday. The Clay Center will present the duo live on September 29.

