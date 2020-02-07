Clay Center will add new community-driven “Sculpture Garden” in Spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Clay Center in downtown Charleston is known for its music, theatre, art, and one of the best museums in the country. Now, they are adding even more to the destination by adding a sculpture garden that will be finished in the spring.

Mari Gardner is an internationally known artist and is teaching people workshops on tile making, while also teaching people how to become a part of their community.

The tiles are beautiful individually, but together is what makes them whole, together is what makes them beautiful and that just like the community of Charleston, all coming together to make something.” Mari Garnder

Right now, the Sculpture Garden looks muddy, and torn apart, but come springtime, it will be filled with tiles made by members of the community, giving people a reason to come, and appreciate the art. This project proves that you can create something big, out of something very small.

For more information on the Clay Center and their upcoming events, visit their website.