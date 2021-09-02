Clay County cleans up after remnants of Ida

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As the nation picks itself back up from Ida’s aftermath, some towns in Clay County, West Virginia are doing the same.

These are some of the scenes early yesterday as the remnants of Ida rolled through Clay County:

Severe flooding is being seen this morning in Braxton County. Tiffany Milks sends these photos of the flooding on Little Otter Road in Gassaway. Please do not drive through high water! #wvwx @SpencerWeather @bryanweather @NWSCharlestonWV pic.twitter.com/G1tppGBekC — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoewowk) September 1, 2021

“We got a little bit of flooding in the roads. The road condition was pretty bad. We had a couple of down trees across the river, and stuff like that, a little bit of power outage,” said Logan Truman, a Clay County resident.

Residents say although the 2016 floods were more than 5 years ago, the memories of the devastation are still fresh in many West Virginian’s minds. “When the weather forecast calls for this much rain, people get scared. Ya know 2016 we lost a lot of houses and a lot of property,” said Dustin Fitzwater with the Clay Volunteer Fire Department.

The West Virginia Department of Highways and local crews were out cleaning up much of Ida’s aftermath in Clay County Thursday, but residents emphasize how much worse it could’ve been. “By the grace of God we did not get hit as hard as what was predicted. Which we thank God every day for that,” added Fitzwater.

Many residents spent most of the day Wednesday without power, but many homes have since been restored.

