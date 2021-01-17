Clay County garage destroyed by fire

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A garage in Clay County was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

The Clay Volunteer Fire Department says they, along with the Big Otter Fire Department, were dispatched to the fire on Route 36 in Wallback.

Crews worked on the scene of the fire for approximately an hour but say the garage was a complete loss.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported.