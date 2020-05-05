Clay County sheriff resigns, former sheriff appointed interim

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says Sheriff Donald J. Triplett Jr. has resigned from his position.

The department also says Randy Holcomb is serving as interim sheriff at this time. Holcomb is a former sheriff in Clay County.

