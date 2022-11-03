CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Clay County Schools is piloting the all-electric “Nano Beast” school bus.

Thursday and Friday, GreenPower Motor Company and the Clay County School District are continuing their pilot program to promote a greener environment for students.

It is the only Type-A school bus in the pilot.

“It’s amazing when you get off. It’s like when we were in Clark County, the kids on the bus who say, ‘man, this is a dope bus.’ I’ve actually got a picture of me in the back of the bus with all the high school kids proving that, at 60 years old, I can be cool as long as I’ve got an electric bus,” Mark Nestlen, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for GreenPower Motor Company.