Clean sweeps continue in Huntington in October

Closeup at Black Nylon brush of the Road sweeper Cleaning equipment

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will start its second round of city-wide street sweeping on Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14.

City officials say the clean sweep will begin in the Westmoreland neighborhood and include the south of Waverly Road areas to the railroad tracks from 28th Street West to the floodwall.

This clean sweep will also include cleaning efforts such as cutting back trees and weeds from alleyways, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.

Residents in Huntington will also have the chance to set out bulky trash items before Oct. 12 to be hauled away.

Large items that will be accepted include: Furniture

Brush/yard waste

Construction materials

Appliances without Freon

Dried paint cans.

Items that will not be accepted include: Oils

Liquid paint

Appliances with Freon

Car batteries and

Gas or propane tanks