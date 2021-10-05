Clean sweeps continue in Huntington in October

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will start its second round of city-wide street sweeping on Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14.
City officials say the clean sweep will begin in the Westmoreland neighborhood and include the south of Waverly Road areas to the railroad tracks from 28th Street West to the floodwall.
This clean sweep will also include cleaning efforts such as cutting back trees and weeds from alleyways, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.
Residents in Huntington will also have the chance to set out bulky trash items before Oct. 12 to be hauled away.
Large items that will be accepted include:
- Furniture
- Brush/yard waste
- Construction materials
- Appliances without Freon
- Dried paint cans.
Items that will not be accepted include:
- Oils
- Liquid paint
- Appliances with Freon
- Car batteries and
- Gas or propane tanks
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.