Cleaning service companies during the pandemic

CROSS LANES, W.V. (WOWK) – Cleaning service companies have been affected in more ways than one during this pandemic.

They’ve gone from laying off workers, to preparing for an influx of business now that the state is reopening.

‘Maid to Perfection‘ in Cross Lanes is one of many cleaning service businesses in the Kanawha County area, that is experiencing this.

“We had to lay off the whole crew,” said Garland Holley, owner of ‘Maid to Perfection.’ “We just had to do what we had to do. We had to close down for the whole month of April.”

The company was created 13 years ago; and this was the first time ever it’s had to lay off its employees.

“We asked the Governor’s office if we could open back up again and they said absolutely, that we’re essential, so we could open back up,” said Holley.

Holley re-opened his doors this Monday.

“Usually in the spring time, our business really goes up,” said Holley. “But with this going on in the spring time, it hasn’t went up.”

But, he has faith business will return.

This week, many other businesses re-opened too; as part of ‘phase two’ in the Governor’s plan to re-open the Mountain State.

And as ‘Maid to Perfection’ gets ready for the influx in business, they’re going to continue practicing those extra safety precautions provided by the CDC.

“Play by the rules. Wear the gloves, wear the masks. Anybody that’s sick, stay home. If you’re sick, call us let us know. We’ll cancel you for the day, and get you when you’re well,” said Holley.

