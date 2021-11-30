Clendenin Elementary students keep a Christmas tradition going strong

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – Clendenin Elementary School was destroyed during the historic flood in 2016. Since then students have been going to classes at Bridge Elementary several miles away.

While they wait for a new school to be built, keeping students connected to their community is a big priority for the town.

First graders from Clendenin Elementary joined Mayor Kay Summers for Christmas activities. Those students never attended classes in the previous building that once stood in the town, but Summers said she still wants them to feel the connection to their town.

“We are thrilled to death to have them and lots of laughter, so excited,” Summers said.

There were crafts, stories and a song or two. Students also ate cookies, drank hot cocoa and decorated a Christmas tree.

After the activities around Town Hall kids toured some of the homes decorated for the season.

“I feel like it is imperative to teach children about community and the town that they live in,” said Clendenin Elementary Principal Angel Gurski.

Gurski never worked at the previous school building but her home in Clendenin was flooded in 2016. She said she is thankful to see things getting back to normal.

“You know after the flood it was sad because everything was so desolate and there were no people and so it is starting to feel like it is coming back,” she said.

With students now attending classes miles outside of town, Mayor Summers said she’s happy to welcome them home as often as possible.

“I want these kids to know that Clendenin is part of their community and even when they go on to middle school and high school we want to let them know the community is supporting them,” Summers said.

After the Christmas activities, students went to the Clendenin Public Library to learn all about the process of checking out a book.

The town will be hosting a Christmas Parade December 11th at noon.

