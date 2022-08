The ribbon cutting for Clendenin’s new downtown stage. (Photo courtesy of the Kanawha County Commission)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The town of Clendenin has a new stage downtown!

On Saturday morning, Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, and Commissioner Ben Salango attended the ribbon cutting for the new stage.

Construction of the stage was funded by contributions from the Harper Family Foundation.

Photos from Saturday’s event are below: