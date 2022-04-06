Video Courtesy: Clendenin Police Department

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — Clendenin Police are looking for an individual that stole a license plate at Bill’s Used Cars in the 8300 block of Elk River Road North.

Police say the incident happened on April 4 at around 5 a.m.

They shared a video that was taken on a surveillance camera of an individual stealing the license plate.

Anyone with information is being told to contact the Clendenin Police Department at 304-548-4192 or message them on their Facebook page, or Metro 911 Communications at 304-348-8111.