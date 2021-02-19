Clinic offering free prescription replacement to those in need

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—WV Health right is offering temporary prescription replacement services to those affected by the recent weather storm. Those who have lost critical medication, such as insulin, are asked to call 304-414-5933 to discuss free replacement options.

“Do not go without your medication while you wait for service to be restored. We can help replace the medications that may have been lost during the recent power outages,” said WV Health Right CEO Dr. Angie Settle.

The clinic is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is located at 1520 Washington St. East in Charleston, WV.

About WV Health Right, Inc.

WV Health Right, Inc., is West Virginia’s oldest and largest free and charitable clinic that provides a variety of medical services to nearly 29,000 uninsured/underinsured low-income adults across 34 south-central counties throughout the state. Services provided include medical, dental, vision, pharmaceutical assistance, behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, and health education/teaching kitchen classes.