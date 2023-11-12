DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Chaten Nelson changed the lives of many and made a huge impact on the Dunbar community. He was also the victim who was tragically killed on Friday after his vehicle went off of I-64 and landed on Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston.

Those that were close to Nelson remember him for his thoughtfulness and passion for life, just like close friend Greg Wolfe. Wolfe and Nelson were friends for nearly a decade.

“He gave back, and he gave back 110% to the community and to the people. He didn’t know a stranger,” Wolfe said. “His two main topics were reaching out to addicts and the love of his life: his wife and his two girls. He loved them dearly.”

Wolfe said sharing Nelson’s story and impact is important to him because of the multitude of lives Nelson touched.

Nelson had what Wolfe called “a really rough upbringing.” He was also a former addict who found a second chance at life through the group Narcotics Anonymous. After recovering himself, he helped start multiple NA groups in the area, like the one at the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene.

“He was really really passionate about reaching out to addicts, and when he did dismiss services at the end of our meetings, he would always say ‘let’s say a prayer for the addicts in this circle and the ones outside that will never know this way of life.’ He was very passionate,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said a great deal of stigma exists around the topic of addiction, but Nelson was a prime example of someone who overcame addiction and devoted his life to making sure others had the chance to do the same. In addition to that, he showed love and kindness to many.

“The last thing Chaten said to you was “I love you man,’ or ‘I love you sis.’ That was actually my last conversation with him. I was walking away, and he said, ‘hey dude I love you.’ I turned around and said, ‘hey man, love you,’” Wolfe said.

A GoFundMe page was created to support Chaten Nelson’s wife and daughters following his death.