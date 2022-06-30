MILTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s not hard to find people who recognize the name Hershel “Woody” Williams. As family and friends continue to mourn their loss, his closest friends are sharing stories of the time they shared together.

World War II veteran, Medal of Honor recipient, and supporter of fellow veterans and their families, Hershel “Woody” Williams is known for many things. Hours after his death, dear friends are sharing an inside look into his everyday life.

Seen with Woody at multiple events, close friend Kim Wolfe says anytime woody would need to travel somewhere he was right there by his side, which happened quite often!

“His energy was remarkable. My wife always said ‘ anytime woody needs you to travel, you go with Woody, that’s where you need to be,'” Wolfe says. They met when he was a mounted policeman and woody was a horse trainer and they’ve been close ever since.

Wolfe also says when they started traveling together, it was never like “work”, it was always a pleasant experience to watch woody interact with people. “He never knew a stranger, whether it was a child or an older veteran. He always took time, he was very kind to people and very accommodating.”

Many communities noticed this. Kenneth Bird was one of many who would often share breakfast with woody every Tuesday at Shonet’s Country Cafe. He says they would share stories both old and new and he always enjoyed this fellowship.

For those who knew Woody the best, his name will not be forgotten and his legacy will live on for years to come.