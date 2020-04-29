Close republican commissioner race in Lawrence County, levy struck down

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Perhaps the biggest races in Lawrence County, Ohio were the two-contested commissioner races on the republican side, and the controversial Developmental Disabilities Levy.

The unofficial results were posted on the Lawrence County Board of Elections website a little before 9:30 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

In the first commissioner’s race, incumbent Commissioner Colton Copley beat challenger Brian Pinkerman by just 189 votes. It was such a close race that Pinkerman could possibly still be in the running as not all the ballots have arrived at the Board of Elections office.

In the second commissioner’s race, incumbent Commissioner DeAnna Holliday beat challenger Shawn Hacker, taking 60 percent of the vote.

The controversial Developmental Disabilities Levy, which called for a 1.75% millage levy, also failed. In November of 2019, the levy failed by 354 votes, which lead to community efforts of putting the levy back on the ballot, and lead Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities officials to hold several town halls across the county before the primary. The levy failed by 1,201 votes in the 2020 Ohio Primary.

From the total numbers on the BOE website, you’ll find 11,112 ballots were cast. However, BOE officials say they sent out more than 12,000 ballots out to voters. Thus, the results of the election are still unofficial as more ballots make their way back to the BOE.

It is possible that some of the races could change when the BOE certifies the election on May 9, 2020. However, one election official tells us a significant change to totals is highly unlikely, adding the odds are less than 5 percent.

