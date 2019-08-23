Close to 2,000 students attend Marshall Convocation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A little rain and wind didn’t stop nearly 2,000 freshmen from creating a sea of green as they walked down 4th Avenue to the Keith Albee Theatre for Marshall’s Convocation Friday morning.

The event wraps up the Week of Welcome for the new Huntington residents as they are excited to begin this next chapter in their lives.

“I’m really looking forward to going to classes with my friends and hanging out and definitely going to parties,” said a giggling Bailey Abnathy of Charleston, West Virginia.

“[I’m looking forward to] just meeting some new people, getting out there, making friends, joining some clubs, [and] just have fun,” said Madelyn Heighton of Ironton, Ohio.

While at convocation, students heard from Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert and a special keynote speaker and Daughter of Marshall: Huntington’s Fire Department Chief, Jan Rader.

Gilbert and Rader gave words of encouragement to these new sons and daughters of Marshall and told them to make the best of these next four years.