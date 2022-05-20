CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Closing arguments are expected next week in the major opioid trial where the State of West Virginia is suing distributors Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan.

Attorneys for the company rested their case today, Friday, May 20, in the trial happening in Kanawha County.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey accuses the companies of deceptive marketing practices, including sales representatives allegedly telling doctors the drugs were not addictive.

Attorneys for the companies suggest doctors are to blame for over-prescribing pills and say patients misused the medications.