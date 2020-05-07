Closures extended at area US Army Corps of Engineers managed campgrounds, group shelters

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, says it is extending the closure of Corps managed campgrounds and group shelters within Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia in the interest of public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure will extend through May 31 in Ohio and Kentucky, and through June 10, 2020, in Virginia, according to the Corps. In West Virginia, a final decision is expected on campground and shelter schedules by May 12, 2020.

All campground and group shelter reservations will be canceled through the dates listed, and all customer reservations affected will receive a full refund.

The Huntington District Corps says the closure affects managed campgrounds and shelters at the following locations:

In Ohio: Paint Creek Lake, Deer Creek Lake, Delaware Lake, Alum Creek Lake, Dillon Lake, Tom Jenkins, Pleasant Hill Lake, Atwood, Wills Creek, Greenup Lock and Dam, Captain Anthony Meldahl Lock and Dam, Belleville Lock and Dam and Willow Island Lock and Dam.

In Kentucky: Grayson Lake, Dewey Lake, Fishtrap Lake, and Greenup Lock and Dam.

In Virginia: John W. Flannagan Dam.

In West Virginia: Burnsville Lake, Sutton Lake, Summersville Lake, Bluestone Lake, R.D. Bailey Lake, East Lynn Lake, Beech Fork Lake, and the following Lock and Dams, Robert C. Byrd, Racine, Winfield, Marmet Lock and Dam, and London.

The Corps says state and concessionaire operated campgrounds at Corps Lakes have their own policies in place. The Huntington District says people should contact these entities directly for their operating status.

“We are taking the CDC’s recommended precautions and following state and local guidance as we work to provide a safe environment for our visitors,” says Kelly Finch, Huntington District’s Chief of Operations. “Public safety and the safety of our employees will always be our top priority, and every effort will be made to assist in efforts to contain COVID-19. Although there are some public access restrictions, all of our facilities for flood risk management and river navigation will remain fully operational.”

The Corps of Engineers reminds all visitors to practice social distancing, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette, and, unrelated to the virus, always wear a life jacket when near the water.

Huntington District leadership continues to monitor and assess the situation and will keep the public informed of any additional updates. More information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, is available on the district’s website or call the Public Affairs Office at 304-360-5757.

