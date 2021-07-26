Coal communities urged to apply for funding from American Rescue Plan

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Much of the country is still trying to figure what to do with money from the American Rescue Plan.

It was just recently announced that coal communities should be receiving some extra funding. The interagency working group on coal and power plant communities will allocate $300 million for economic development.

And old coal communities like Montgomery, West Virginia, continue to feel the economic impact of the coal industry’s decline.

“Coal was our economy and it’s gone and of course in Montgomery West Virginia tech was a part our economy and it’s gone,” said Mayor Greg Ingram.

But now, these communities can receive some much-needed help. Coal communities will have the opportunity to have extra funds, something that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is encouraging these communities to apply for.

“Our coal communities continue to feel the impacts of a changing energy sector including the loss of jobs and economic development across our state and region.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

And Mayor Ingram says, they could really use the money for various projects.

“We have 13 buildings that need tore down here in the city. And some of them we have commitments on,” Ingram says.

He goes on to say small communities like Montgomery are often overlooked.

“We don’t have the money as a small community and it’s going to take some big guns like the state, and the federal government that’s going to have to give us a hand,” Ingram says.

West Virginia is the largest recipient of the economic development administrations assistance to coal communities program since the program began in 2015.

