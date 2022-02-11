COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – After the town’s police department resigned last month, the town of Coal Grove, Ohio has a new police chief.

Bill Murphy was appointed chief this evening, Feb. 11, 2022. He has worked for the Proctorville Police Department for the last 20 years, serving as their chief for the last 14 years.

Murphy is also a life-long member of the community and has even served as the Little League president. He is a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School.

The new chief’s first job will be to start hiring open positions on the police force beginning next week.