Coal Grove Police cracks down on speeders

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WOWK) — The Coal Grove Police Department is launching a new program targetting speeders in the village. Coal Grove Chief of Police Eric Spurlock says one of his officers recently caught a motorist driving recklessly on US 52.

“My midnight officer, between 5 and 6 o’clock in the morning, was out on the highway running RADAR up by the Ashland bridge,” said Spurlock. “He caught a gentleman going 109 miles per hour and his only reason was he was heading to work. I mean, that’s outrageous.”

Spurlock isn’t the only one that has noticed an increase of speeders. Coal Grove Resident Kay Hall says speeders are a common problem when she’s on the highway.

“They’re going faster than I am, and I set my cruise at 55, and they pass me flying,” said Hall.

Now, the department is getting new tools to combat speeders: LIDARs.

Spurlock says the department is already using LIDAR along when they’re working with their radars out on the highway.

However, the new LIDAR systems have a camera mounted on them and will be attached to a tablet, allowing officers to photograph speeders, who will then receive tickets in the mail.

Spurlock says starting August 12th, there’s a two-week grace period where warnings, instead of tickets, will be issued by mail. Starting September 1st, however, there won’t be warnings, it’ll be the real thing.

So, if you get caught speeding in Coal Grove, you may see flashing lights behind you or see a ticket in your mailbox.

“Anything you get in the mail for speeding will be a citation you will have to pay,” said Spurlock.

Hall says she’s all for the program.

“I think it’s about time. Because people do go too fast, even down my street they go too fast, and I think [this program is] a great thing,” said Hall. “I hope that they slow down, and I hope it keeps them safe. I really do.”

Blue Line Solutions, the company supplying the LIDAR systems is paying for the pilot program, so there’s no cost to the taxpayer. Spurlock says they’ll not only pay for an officer to be out on the road using this technology, but they’ll also pay for any overtime the officer accrues as a result.

A big concern some motorists have with the implementation of this program is, “what if someone borrows my car and they get caught speeding?”

Chief Spurlock says a process is in place for the ticket to be issued to the driver of the vehicle at the time. According to Spurlock, all someone would need to do is contact Blue Line Solutions to fill out an affidavit. Blue Line Solutions will then see that the right person is ticketed for the speeding violation.