CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Village of Coal Grove’s new police department is officially out patrolling.

Village Councilman Andy Holmes says three new officers have been hired and were sworn in Thursday, Feb. 24. Holmes says the village also has two auxiliary officers with potentially a third auxiliary officer coming on to the police department.

Holmes says it feels good to have the protection of a police department back in the village.

In January, the village’s entire department, including the police chief, resigned at a village council meeting. Bill Murphy was appointed Coal Grove’s new chief in February. Murphy worked for the Proctorville Police Department for the last 20 years, serving as their chief for the last 14 years.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were helping with security in the village until a new force could be hired.