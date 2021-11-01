Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A coal miner died in southern West Virginia Monday.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, Brian D. Wallen, 49, was fatally injured late Monday afternoon at the Mingo Logan Coal Company’s Mountaineer II Mine in Sharples.

Brian was an Assistant Chief Electrician with 25 years of mining experience.

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our West Virginia coal miners today. We should never take for granted the strength and the courage of those who go underground to do the incredibly important work that it takes to power our communities, our state, and our nation with coal for electricity generation and for steel making. Our hearts ache for this brave man, his family, and the entire coal mining community for this terrible loss. I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for all his loved ones during this difficult time.”