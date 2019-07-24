Coal Miners battle heat and humidity to lobby for health at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Hundreds of coal miners from West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky stormed the halls of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday to share their stories and have their voices heard in front of lawmakers.

Heat, humidity and lots of walking would be difficult for anyone, but especially challenging for those battling Black Lung disease like so many of the men and women there. However, they said they wouldn’t let anything stop them from telling their stories.

“Watched my dad die of Black Lung, now I’m going to die from Black Lung. I know what the future holds, but I don’t want the grandchildren, people down the line to go through the same thing I went through,” says retired coal miner James Bounds.

The miners say they want to make a difference not just for themselves but those who will come after them.