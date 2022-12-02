Hanover, WV (WOWK) – A train hauling coal has derailed in Wyoming County, West Virginia and closed down U.S. 52.

According to Wyoming County dispatch, the train derailed around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. The Hanover Fire Department says the train landed on cars at the Hanover Wrecker Service, causing heavy damage to the vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

Huff Consolidated School has been closed due to the crash.

Dispatchers say U.S. 52 in Hanover will be closed for some time as crews work to clean up the scene.

Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.