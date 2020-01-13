Coalition recognizes immigrants of West Virginia with new campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today in Charleston, a coalition of civil rights and faith-based organizations are launching a campaign designed to share the stories of immigrants living in West Virginia.

Organizers of the “Many Roads Home Campaign” say while West Virginia has one of the smallest immigrant populations in the country, they want to humanize the immigrants who do call the Mountain State home. The project will highlight the many important contributions immigrants have made to West Virginia’s culture and economy.

American Friends Services Committee member Lida Shepherd said, “Rhetoric that we see, coming from our elected officials that really are based in this nativist fear of the other and it is often based in. It is often racialized and so we really want to challenge that, put a human face on the quote on quote other.”

Business owners, medical professionals, faith leaders and a lawmaker have already sat down for interviews. The program will be releasing their stories in the coming weeks.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories