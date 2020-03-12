West Virginia joins coalition taking fight against robocalls to U.S. Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A 33-state coalition is taking the fight against robocalls to a new level – the U.S. Supreme Court.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently joined the coalition, which is in urging the Supreme Court to preserve anti-robocall provisions of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a critical piece of legislation that allows states to sue illegal robocallers on consumers’ behalf.

A bipartisan brief filed earlier this month argues the Supreme Court should overturn an appeals court decision that invalidated a portion of the legislation that, if left intact, could potentially jeopardize the entire federal robocall ban, according to Morrisey’s office. The brief states that in January alone, Americans received more than 4.7 billion robocalls.

“These nuisance calls are beyond maddening, they are dangerous,” Morrisey says. “We must fight in every arena to protect consumers. These unlawful calls victimize consumers in providing a path for predators to steal money and personally identifiable information. The Supreme Court should reverse the appeals court decision.”



Last year, Morrisey held discussions with several phone companies in an effort to gain their commitment to expedite the deployment of scam blocking technology. A short time later, attorneys general from every state reached a bipartisan, public-private agreement that resulted in 12 phone companies adopting eight principles to fight illegal robocalls. According to Morrisey, the pact will protect consumers and make it easier to investigate and prosecute bad actors.

