CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Coast Guard is warning boaters to be wary of the type of gasoline they buy this summer.

The recent authorization of allowing gasoline with 15% ethanol, or E15, to be sold this summer at roadside gas stations this summer is intended to help combat the rising gas prices across the country. However, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit says this fuel can be unsafe for boats and is still prohibited for recreational vessel use.

The Coast Guard says using the E15 fuel in a marine vessel can cause marine engine damage and void the engine warranty. The E15 fuel can also make engine’s run hotter, which can increase the possibility of a boat fire, the Coast Guard Sector Detroit says.

Officials say boaters must make sure to continue using E10, or fuel that contains no more than 10% ethanol in their vessels.

According to the Coast Guard, the signs at the pump may be simply marked as “Regular 88” or “Regular Unleaded” and may not have warning signs or labels that the gas is E15. Officials say they are concerned the convenience of filling their tow vehicle and boat at the same time could cause boaters to overlook the dangers of using the E15 fuel in their vessels.