PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Cocomelon LIVE! tour is set to bring fun for the whole family to the Bluegrass State!

The “number-one most-watched brand on YouTube” is making a stop at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky as a part of their first-ever live production: “CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey.” The show is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Officials with the event say that it, “spreads the joy of JJ and his friends to families across the country, audiences will be a part of the toe-tapping, fun-filled journey through the world of ‘CoComelon’ with JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Bingo, Dad, Mom, Ms. Appleberry, and more.”

General audience tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. with some pre-sale tickets available starting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.