Cody Rhodes excited to bring All Elite Wrestling to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — All Elite Wrestling will be putting on the first, live, nationally-televised wrestling show in the Charleston, West Virginia area in almost two decades. AEW will air Dynamite on TNT from the Captial City on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Today, AEW’s Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, stopped by our studios. Cody is the son of hall of fame wrestler dusty Rhodes and an active wrestler for AEW.

Cody says AEW wrestlers are excited to come to West Virginia because of the unique enthusiasm the fans bring to the table, “I like to think that fans in some of the southern regions of the United States bring a different type of audience reaction. When I say that it is almost more traditional. Bad guys get boo’ed, good guys get cheered. You go to Chicago, and the paradigm has been shifted and everything has changed and it is this crazy feeling but in a place like Charleston, it is more traditional which is really fun for a wrestler.”

The show starts at the7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. There are still tickets available.