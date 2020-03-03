“Cody’s Dugout” hits a home run in hometown community

RACELAND, Ky. (WOWK) – “Random Acts of Cody Kindness” or “#Rack” is now promoting a new baseball and softball program, “Cody’s Dugout.”

Cody Gollihue, a former Raceland Worthington High School baseball player, died in a car accident back in 2017. Ever since the tragedy, Gollihue’s family has kept his legacy alive by encouraging random acts of kindness.

Cody’s story has been shared all over the world bringing out the best in people of different cultures. In his high school’s community, people remember Cody by spreading kindness.

I had the opportunity and the pleasure of announcing baseball games when Cody played. The one thing about this area that will never die is the giving spirit of the people of this area. Bill Farley, Assistant Athletic Director for Raceland Schools





“Cody’s Dugout” is accepting donations for kids wanting to play baseball or softball. Photos courtesy of Lea Ann and Elliott Gollihue

“Cody’s Dugout” is designed to bring in needed supplies and funding for families who, without other means, couldn’t afford it. Nikki Meade in the past couldn’t afford to place her son, Gabe in little league. Thanks to this new program he will be able to play for the first time this Spring 2020.

He was like ‘oh, I want to play, I want to play’ and I’m like ‘not this year buddy we just can’t afford it… Now he’s getting to play little league this year. (This is) his first year and he’s excited. Nikki Meade, Program Participant

Gabe says that he’s excited about the opportunity to get into the sport and make new friends. For more information on “#RACK”, click here.