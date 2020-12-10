Coffee shop brewing “Blue Line” drinks to honor Patrolman Cassie Johnson

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — “Roasting coffee, brewing a community” is the mission of the Coal River Coffee Company in Saint Albans.

They consider themselves a part of a larger community and wanted to do something to honor Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson and the self-sacrificing men and women of local law enforcement.

“One of our friends and loyal customers is a police officer. He was like ‘man you guys should do a drink!’, So we took that idea and came up with the blue line drinks,” said Coal River Coffee Company owners, Michael, and Rachel Ervin.

That friend is Lieutenant Philip Bass, who knows first hand how honorable Johnson was.

“There are a lot of people that have never met her but we all do the same job and have the same calling, and you need to be there to support each other,” said Bass.

But, the Ervins thought the “Blue Line” drink wasn’t enough to pay tribute.

“We do want to bless these first responders with more than just a discount, we want to give them something for free,” said the Ervins.

These free drinks have been made possible by donations to their “Pay it Forward” wall. Just this week alone they have been able to serve almost 30 first responders.

“That community is so often underappreciated, that we want to bring awareness to what they are doing,” said the Ervins.

And that kindness does not go unnoticed.

“It feels good to have the communities support,” said Bass.