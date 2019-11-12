Cold temperatures could lead to more abandoned home fires

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) — With a cold wave sweeping across West Virginia, more people are looking for shelter but that could also mean more vacant house fires, a scary thing for those who fight them.

Dunbar Fire Chief Chris Thornhill says people start a fire in the vacant home to get warm but those flames can easily get out of hand and when firefighters arrive they are faced with a boarded-up building.

“Anytime that we’re going to go into a house or building the number one thing we’re looking at is how do we get out. and when we see one boarded up we know there’s no easy way out,” said Chief Thornhill.

According to Thornhill, the firefighters must remove boards blocking windows and doors before they enter the fire, costing them precious time.

“That’s obviously going to slow down what we do and any rescue that needs to be performed is going to be delayed,” said Thornhill.

Unfortunately, it’s an issue many cities are dealing with but neighbors can help. The Dunbar Fire Department is asking anyone who sees people trespassing to call 911 and report it.