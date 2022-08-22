ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank is partnering with Kentucky Power to “Power up the Pantry.”

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and Kentucky Power will work with volunteers to set up a collection drive from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 in Ashland’s Central Park to collect canned and non-perishable foods to help stock local food pantries. The park is located at the end of Chuck Woolery Boulevard.

According to Facing Hunger Foodbank, their programs serve Greenup, Boyd, Martin and Lawrence counties in Kentucky.

Volunteers will be working to restock supplies before winter following the recent devastating flooding that hit parts of Eastern Kentucky.

Facing Hunger Foodbank also says their fellow foodbank through Feeding America, God’s Pantry, will be hosting a food drive at the same time that day at ARH Medical Mall near Black Gold Boulevard in Hazard, Kentucky.

Officials say donations can also be dropped off to the Kentucky Power Service Center in Coal Run on Route 23.