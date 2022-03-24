FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) — A combat-wounded veteran and his family received a life-changing gift Thursday in the Bluegrass State.

Joseph Steele, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, got the keys to a new mortgage-free home for him and his family.

The home is donated by Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation ‘Homes4WoundedHeroes’ program.

Steele is a recipient of the Purple Heart for his service in Iraq, of a Combat Action Badge, an Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and numerous other awards.

He was chosen to get this home after an intense vetting process to help with the transition from military to civilian life.

Because of his military career, Steele and his family have moved more than 16 times since 2010. Today’s gift will mean stability for the family.

“It was very overwhelming. Especially given our situation at the time. We were in-between houses, so our lease was expiring on the 1st of March…Then we got notice that we were the awardees, and that wasn’t part of the application process! They had no idea, that we were in that situation, it just so happened that, you know, the lord is good,” Steele says.

Now, the whole family has a place to call their own.

“Having someone look out for us, it’s a lot,” says Joseph’s daughter, Josie Anne Steele.

From here, the Steele family will work with the Military Warriors Support Foundation for three years with a family and financial mentor.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation is responsible for giving around 900 mortgage-free homes across all 50 states to military veterans since 2010.

Wells Fargo has also donated more than 400 homes since 2012.

For more information about the Military Warriors Support Foundation, visit their website here.