Combined team tests for Coronavirus at Brookdale Charleston Gardens

A combined team from Charleston Area Medical Center, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is going to Brookdale Charleston Gardens in Charleston to test approximately 81 resident for Coronavirus. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The Kanawha County Health Department says a combined team from Charleston Area Medical Center, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is going to Brookdale Charleston Gardens in Charleston to test approximately 81 resident for Coronavirus.

One resident tested positive earlier today.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” says Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department executive director and health officer, “we are partnering with CAMC and KCEAA to test residents.”

Young says she conferred with representatives of the City of Charleston and Kanawha County before initiating the testing. She says all residents will be tested, but that those symptomatic will receive priority.

Dr. Young says residents will be encouraged to isolate themselves until results are received. The Charleston Fire Department is assisting in transporting the tests to CAMC for or processing.

Those with questions should call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department hotline at 304-348-1088.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories