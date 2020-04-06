Combined team tests for coronavirus at Eastbrook Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Area Medical Center, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are sending a combined team to Eastbrook Center on Chesterfield Avenue in Charleston to test approximately 124 residents for coronavirus. The KCHD says 25 staff members will also be tested.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says late last night it learned one of the Eastbrook patients had tested positive for COVID-19.

“As we did with Charleston Gardens, we are taking quick action with the assistance of CAMC and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority to go into the facility and test all patients of the facility. We are making arrangements to test all staff members as well,” Chief Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young says.

The KCHD says Young conferred City of Charleston and Kanawha County representatives before initiating testing. She says all residents will be tested, but that those who are symptomatic will receive priority.

Young says residents will be encouraged to isolate themselves until they receive the results. The Charleston Fire Department is assisting in transporting the tests to CAMC for processing.

Anyone with questions can call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department hotline at 304-348-1088.

