Coming tonight: A rare ‘Black Moon’

A plane ascends in front of a blue moon rising seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J., Friday, July 31, 2015. The blue moon happens when the moon rises in its full stage twice during the same month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (KXNews) – We’ve had a “Blood Moon,” a “Super Moon,” a “Strawberry Moon” and even a “Full Worm Super Moon.”

Now get ready for a “Black Moon” tonight.

This is defined as the second New Moon in a month, with the first New Moon being called a “Blue Moon.”

That’s according to the time, date and calendar website, timeanddate.com.

Or, at least that’s one definition. Others, over the years, have defined a Black Moon as “the third New Moon in a season of four New Moons,” or no New Moon or Full Moon in February.

It’s also going to be a Super Moon because the Moon will be closer to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger than normal in the sky.

Whatever it is or how it’s defined, it will be happening tonight around 11:11 p.m. EST over West Virginia and the rest of North America.

And it won’t even be black in color.

You can learn more about the Black Moon at timeanddate.com, space.com and cnn.com, among others.