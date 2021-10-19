Good News with 13
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Commemorative sculpture of Huntington’s namesake unveiled

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials in the Jewel City are commemorating Huntington’s 150th anniversary with a life-like piece of artwork.

Local artist Carter Taylor Seaton unveiled a bust of Collis P. Huntington, the namesake of the city.

Made out of clay and colored waxes, the likeness took around three months to complete.

It is to sit in it’s new home in the main hallway of the Huntington City Hall.  

“I hope it reminds them of where we’ve come from; that Collis P. Huntington is our founder and that he made a difference to all of us because there wouldn’t be a Huntington if it hadn’t been for him,” says Carter Taylor Seaton, sculptor.

The mayor of the city says the main hallway, with the addition of the bust, is envisioned to become a living art gallery.

