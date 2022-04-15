ST. ALBANS (WOWK) – A youth football team will soon be back up and running!

The Kanawha County Commission granted a request for $7,500 to help the St. Albans Little Dragons team replace stolen items.

A sound system, football equipment including helmets and shoulder pads, and cheering equipment were all taken from the building behind McKinley Middle School.

“It’s a, dare I say, heartwarming that the work that we’ve done so many years for these kids and to know that it doesn’t go unnoticed number one and number two that all you have to do when you need help is to reach out and ask and if it’s available they’ll give it,” said Amber Roy, the team’s secretary and registration clerk.

Roy says it wasn’t an option for the team to not suit up this season.