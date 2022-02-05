Commissioner ‘Hoppy’ Shores dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission announced that Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores has died.

To me, Hoppy was like a father, especially after I lost mine. He treated everyone with respect. Of all of his many accomplishments, his true legacy – as Hoppy would say, ‘it’s all about the kids.’ He lived it, he breathed it, and he did it. From time to time, Debbie and I had the privilege of having private time with Bronson and Hoppy. I shall always treasure our time together. Commission President Kent Carper

Shores started in politics in 1966 when he ran and won for the Kanawha County Commission. He worked for the Kanawha County Commission from 1966 to 1972, then from 1978 to 1984, and then from 1991 to 2020. He was elected to the House of Delegates in 1986 and served until 1990.

They say he was the longest-running County Commissioner for 42 years. He served with “dignity and respect” according to the press release. West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy called him, “one of the greatest public servants in County history.”

Hoppy was one of the kindest individuals I’ve ever met. He loved his family and his community deeply. He devoted his life to public service, and his efforts will be felt for generations to come. Tera and I will miss him dearly, and we send our most heartfelt condolences to Bronson and his entire family. Commissioner Ben Salango

Before he left the Commission, the Commission Courtroom was renamed to the “Henry C. ‘Hoppy’ Shores Courtroom.”

Before politics, Shores attended Stonewall Jackson High School and was a sophomore running back on the 1947 state champion football team. He was awarded the Kennedy Award his senior year, an award presented to the state’s top high school football player. It also says he met his wife, Bronson Gracelon, while in high school and married six years later

He then went to West Virginia University and graduated with a business degree. After that, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and retired with the rank of Major.

The press release says, “Commissioner Shores will be greatly missed and Kanawha County residents send their thoughts and prayers to the Shores family.”

In Shores’ honor, a black drape will be put over top of his picture in the Courtroom, over the entrance, and over the outside entrance.

State Flags will be lowered at all County properties until the day of the services.